SHEA, James A. Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on June 21st, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Grace (Dowd) of 61 years. Devoted father of James, Jr. "Jeff" of Hyde Park, Sara Maurno and her late husband Dann of Salem, Bart (BFD) and his wife Julie of West Roxbury, Jere and his wife Elaine of Hopkinton, and Jody (BFD) and his wife Keri of Dedham. Cherished brother of Robert and his wife Joan of Norwell, Eileen Sullivan and her late husband Philip of Milton. Loving "Papa" of Jesse, Emily, and Caitlin. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday morning, from 9-11 a.m., at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Jim was a Boston school teacher, and a retired WWII and Korean War Air Force Veteran. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home



Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019