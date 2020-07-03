|
|
SHUTTLEWORTH, James A. Of Peabody, formerly of Stoneham, June 24, 2020, just six days shy of his 97th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy E. (Jelley) Shuttleworth. Devoted father of Joan S. Grady and her husband Jack, Ann S. Whittaker and her husband Doug and Caryl S. Haley and her husband Tom. Cherished grandfather of John Marshall, Jennifer Marshall-Adams, James Marshall, Jacqueline Grady Smith and Joshua Haley. Loving great-grandfather of 8. Loving uncle of Richard G. Worthen and Donna M. Kafel. Also survived by his very dear friend Sara Ann Gephart. US Army Veteran, WWII. For the safety of those James' family love and care so much for, a Celebration of his Life will be held when social distancing guidelines allow. Please honor James by making donations in his memory to the Jimmy Fund by referring to:
danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2108&mfc_pref=T&2108.donation=form1
To send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes
Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories
781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020