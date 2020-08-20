Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES A. "JIM" SHYNE Sr.

SHYNE, James A. "Jim" Sr. Age 74, of Brewster, formerly of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2020. Born in Sharon, a son of the late Eugene and Mary (Griffin) Shyne, he was raised in Sharon and was a graduate of Sharon High School where he was a gifted and talented basketball player. Jim continued his education at Stonehill College, earning a Bachelor's degree while also playing Division 2 basketball for the Skyhawks. Jim was employed as an educator and guidance counselor for over 30 years and was employed at the Nauset Regional School District, where he was a member of both the Massachusetts Teachers Association and the National Teachers Association. James is survived by two sons, Daniel P. Shyne and his wife Melissa of Easton and Andrew M. Shyne of Bourne; two siblings, his twin sister Janet Zade of Hingham and Virginia Jama of Jamaica Queens, NY; four grandchildren, Kathryn Shyne, Lila Shyne and Sarah Shyne, all of Easton and Theodore Shyne of Vermont; and several nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by his son, James A. Shyne, Jr. as well as his siblings Eugene F. Shyne, Jr., Eleanor Mulvehill, John D. Shyne and Elizabeth A. D'Ancona. A celebration of Jim's Life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, EASTON. For condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
