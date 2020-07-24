|
SULLIVAN, James A. Age 83, of Norwood, passed away on July 18, 2020. Born May 8, 1937 in Boston. He was the son of the late Dennis and Margaret (Mundy) Sullivan, was predeceased by all eleven of his siblings, and his former wife, Joan Sullivan. James is survived by his loving daughter, Kathleen Bourque & husband David of Worcester; his adored grandchildren, Jacqueline Dodson & husband Eric of Norton, Matthew Bourque & wife Bridget of Carver, and Daniel Bourque & his girlfriend Felicia Ruano of Newton, NH; his cherished great-grandchildren, Grace and Evelyn. James, a graduate of BC High in Boston, was a retired lineman for Boston Edison, and a longtime member of the Norwood Elks club. He enjoyed many years golfing as a member of Foxboro Country Club. Services will be held privately at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Norwood, with Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery in Norwood. Gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020