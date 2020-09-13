TOLMAN, James A. Age 41, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly at home Wednesday, September 9, 2020.Born in Cambridge, MA, son of Cheryl A. (Plocharczyk) Tolman-Duff of Sandwich and James E. Tolman of Harwich, he grew up in Fairhaven where he graduated from Fairhaven High School, lived on the Cape, and had lived in Watertown for the past eight years.He was a member of the New England Regional Council of Carpenter's Union, Local 339. James was a very out going friendly person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.He is survived by his parents; his grandmother, Lillian Plocharczyk of Sandwich; a sister, Madison M. Tolman of Harwich; his nephew, Mason Tolman of Fairhaven, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. James was the brother of the late Ryan D. Tolman.A Graveside Service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, in Riverside Cemetery, Fairhaven at 12pm. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fairhaven Funeral Home, 117 Main St., FAIRHAVEN. For memorial register please visit: