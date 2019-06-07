Boston Globe Obituaries
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
70 West Main St.
Westborough, MA
WILLWERTH, James A. Age 88, of Westborough, on June 1, 2019. Husband of the late Mary (Mulvey) Willwerth. Father of Joan M. Balzarini and her husband, Geno, of Tyngsboro and Anne M. Schmitt and her husband, Christopher, of Westborough; brother of Eileen Lowrie of NC; grandfather of Mary Powell and Christine Schmitt. Brother of the late Thomas Willwerth and Mary Alice McKenna. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 13, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery. Calling Hours Wednesday, June 12, from 4 to 7 P.M., at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., WESTBOROUGH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2019
