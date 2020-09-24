HILTZ, James Albert Of Wrentham, MA, entered into rest on September 17, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Shelah H. (Harrison) Hiltz. Loving father of Darryl L. Hiltz & his wife Sharon, Ross C. Hiltz, Joanne Hiltz and Heidi B. Henry. Devoted brother of Helen Shelton, Diane Smith, the late Ruth Arpan and Carol Saunders. Cherished grandfather of Cooper, Tyler, Justin and Lindsey. Memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 11th at 2PM at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Heidi Henry following services. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to the restrictions regarding Covid-19 there will be a 50 person capacity at the funeral home. www.stanetskycanton.com