|
|
WEST, James Albert Born one of seven siblings on October 29, 1934 in Hoboken, New Jersey to the late James & Polly West. On September 14, 2019, God sent forth his angels and peacefully transitioned James from his earthly duties.
He was educated in the Hoboken Public School System and enlisted into the United States Army in 1956. James was discharged honorably on February 27, 1959.
Mr. West was member of the Improved Benevolent Protective Order of Elks of the World. He became President of the New England States and Eastern Canada Chapter serving 4 terms, a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts, and he was the First African American coach for the Boston Neighbor Baseball League (BNBL).
James also ran for City Council and State Rep., and worked with Senator Brooks and Mayor Menino of Boston, MA. He worked as a Real Property and Tax Assessor of Boston for over 40 years.
James leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Terrence, Carlton, James, Sharmele, Courtney, and Charles West, Michelle Mills; loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other loving relatives and friends.
A Celebration of his Life will take place Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Varick Memorial AME Zion Church, 242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Friday at the church from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. Interment will be at CT State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the West family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019