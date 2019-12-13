|
MacABEE, James Alfred In Saugus, formerly of East Boston, passed peacefully at on December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary A. (Culkeen) for over 55 years. Loving father of Hope Lyons and her husband Michael of Plymouth and Faith Wilson-Russo of Saugus and her late husband John Russo. Proud "Papa' of Walter and Jacqueline Wilson and Zachary Lyons. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St., NEW LOCATION [at Day Sq.], EAST BOSTON Monday morning, Dec.16 at 9:30. Funeral Mass in the Most Holy Redeemer Church at 10:30. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Sunday 3 - 7 PM. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. Late member Fitton Council 84, Knights of Columbus 4th degree, former president IBEW, Local 294. Donations in Jim's memory to would be appreciated. MagrathFuneralHome.com
View the online memorial for James Alfred MacABEE
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019