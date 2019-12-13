Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magrath Funeral Home
325 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MACABEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES ALFRED MACABEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES ALFRED MACABEE Obituary
MacABEE, James Alfred In Saugus, formerly of East Boston, passed peacefully at on December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary A. (Culkeen) for over 55 years. Loving father of Hope Lyons and her husband Michael of Plymouth and Faith Wilson-Russo of Saugus and her late husband John Russo. Proud "Papa' of Walter and Jacqueline Wilson and Zachary Lyons. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St., NEW LOCATION [at Day Sq.], EAST BOSTON Monday morning, Dec.16 at 9:30. Funeral Mass in the Most Holy Redeemer Church at 10:30. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Sunday 3 - 7 PM. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. Late member Fitton Council 84, Knights of Columbus 4th degree, former president IBEW, Local 294. Donations in Jim's memory to would be appreciated. MagrathFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for James Alfred MacABEE
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magrath Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -