Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
First Congregational Church UCC
444 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH
FEWLASS, James Arnold Born January 13th,1941, passed away peacefully Friday, November 29th, 2013. He is survived by loving wife Mary Day, daughter Katharine Day Fewlass (Helmer), grandchildren Trenton and Madeline Helmer, Isabella Pena. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 13th, at First Congregational Church UCC, 444 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, starting at 10:30 AM. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Midtown Chapel. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories, condolences, and to view James' Memorial tribute video.

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019
