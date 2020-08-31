BUCKLEY, James Arthur Edward Of Revere, passed away at home on August 29, 2020 at the age of 68. Born in Revere on March 21, 1952 to the late Marcus G. Buckley and Lucy (Movsesian), he was the dear brother of Marcus F. and his wife Sue of Yarmouth Port, Scott and his wife Kay of Plymouth, and Bruce and his wife Debbie of North Falmouth. Cherished uncle of Sarah Rudolph and her husband Michael, Marcus C. Buckley and his wife Steffi, Adam Buckley and his wife Meghan, and Audra Reynoso and her husband Tyson. Adored great-uncle to Jacob, Charley, Aubree, Billy, Joe, and James. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends. For the past 10 years, Jim worked for Sotheby's in the South End of Boston. Prior to that, he operated the family restaurant, Buckley's, in the Boston Flower Exchange, which he took over after working many years alongside his father. He was an incredible chef and baker and was known for making beautiful birthday cakes for those lucky enough to receive them, ornate gingerbread houses to decorate with family, and baking to excess for every holiday. He had a true passion for music and was a gifted pianist. Jim was a proud member of the Boston Gay Men's Chorus for 16 years. He loved spending time with family and the sarcastic banter that always ensued. Uncle Jimmy found great joy in watching his nieces and nephews grow up and especially loved seeing their children. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11:00am to 12:00pm, followed by a private Prayer Service in the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Due to the current spike in Covid-19, and the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, we are limited to 25 people at a time and social distancing and masks are required. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boston Gay Men's Chorus, 539 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02116, payable to "BGMC" or at www.bgmc.org
or to the American Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Ave., Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062 or at www.kidneyhealth.org
