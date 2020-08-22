Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
11:15 AM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
JAMES B. "JIMBO" GATELY

GATELY, James B. "Jimbo" Of Roslindale, August 20, 2020. Husband of Karen Gately of FL. Father of James B. Gately, Jr. and his wife Samantha of Taunton and the late Michael P. Gately. Grandfather of Alex and James D. Brother of Richard Gately and the late Diane Scully and William F. Gately. Godfather of Judi Scully. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, a private Graveside Service will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne on Tuesday, Aug, 25 at 11:15am. Online guestbook at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
