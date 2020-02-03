Boston Globe Obituaries
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
1222 Main Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
JAMES B. HUGHES Obituary
HUGHES, James B. Of Worcester, passed away after a period of declining health on Friday, January 31st, at the age of 72.

He was the son of late James and Mildred Hughes of Worcester. He leaves his sister, Jayne Hughes with whom he lived.

Mr. Hughes was a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and Georgetown University where he received his PhD. Jim was an individual with professional colleagues and friends around the world. As a man of many interests and talents, he was involved in a variety of entrepreneurial endeavors including the establishment of the Himalayan Salt Company (USA) and SeaTech Bioproducts.

Jim was a man who appreciated a stimulating conversation as well as a simple exchange with easy laughter. When the time and opportunity smiled, Jim was always drawn to the ocean to sail with challenging winds and a steady hand. As a teacher and mentor, his kindness and encouragement to many made him a man who will be missed.

His Funeral is Wednesday, February 5th from O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home, 592 Park Ave. with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 9:30 until 10:30 AM in the Funeral Home. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Greater New England, 101A First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.

To share a memory of James or to leave a message of condolences, please visit oconnorbrothers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020
