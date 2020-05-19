Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES B. ISBELL

ISBELL, James B. Age 93, of Derry, NH and formerly of Saugus, MA went home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, May 17th 2020. Born in Jackson, MS, he was a WW II Navy Veteran and spent most of his career as an Engineer at General Electric in Lynn, MA. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Elsie Marie (Martin) Isbell, James was a loving father to Jacqueline Isbell-Jones, Georgianna Maxner, Branch Isbell, Stephanie Tinsley and Timothy Isbell and their spouses, and a devoted grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Private Services will be held by the family due to the current pandemic. Memorial Services are being planned for a time in the future. Full obituary at: www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020
