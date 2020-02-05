|
|
OLIVER, James B. "Jimmy" Of Boston, formerly of Melrose passed away January 10th, 2020 at the age of 62. Son of Eleanor H. Oliver and the late C. William Oliver of Melrose. Loving father to son Drew of N.H. and his late wife Michelle. He is also survived by his sisters Susan and her husband Edward McMillan of Dedham, and Ellen Roland. Jimmy was loving Uncle to Paul, Aaron and Sara Giglio of Medford, Samuel Goodman and Crystal Watt of Malden. Jimmy lived his life through music on stage at night and at both Daddy's Junky Music and Berklee College of Music during the day. His talent was boundless. Visiting Hours: Funeral through Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, MA. Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020