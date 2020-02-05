Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES OLIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES B. "JIMMY" OLIVER


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES B. "JIMMY" OLIVER Obituary
OLIVER, James B. "Jimmy" Of Boston, formerly of Melrose passed away January 10th, 2020 at the age of 62. Son of Eleanor H. Oliver and the late C. William Oliver of Melrose. Loving father to son Drew of N.H. and his late wife Michelle. He is also survived by his sisters Susan and her husband Edward McMillan of Dedham, and Ellen Roland. Jimmy was loving Uncle to Paul, Aaron and Sara Giglio of Medford, Samuel Goodman and Crystal Watt of Malden. Jimmy lived his life through music on stage at night and at both Daddy's Junky Music and Berklee College of Music during the day. His talent was boundless. Visiting Hours: Funeral through Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, MA. Services are private.

View the online memorial for James B. "Jimmy" OLIVER
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -