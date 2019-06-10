Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES B. RILEY

JAMES B. RILEY Obituary
RILEY, James B. Of Watertown, formerly of Belmont, June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ellen F. Riley (Diffley). Loving father of James F. Riley and his wife Sharon and Jeremy B. Riley and his wife Tracey. Cherished grandfather of James Aiden, Adriana, Mia, Christian, and Paige. Brother of the late Judith Smith and her husband Albert Smith. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Saturday, June 15, at 9:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Peter Church, 100 Concord Ave., Cambridge, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday, from 5:00-8:00PM. Interment Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont. Online guestbook at brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019
