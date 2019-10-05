|
BELIVEAU, James Jr. Of Boylston, age 73, passed away while holding hands with his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth (Field) Beliveau on October 1, 2019. Born in Boston and raised in Natick, Jim was the son of the late James E. and Helen (Keough) Beliveau and lived the last 32 years in Boylston. Besides his beloved wife, Betty, James will be lovingly remembered and missed by his daughter, Beth Manna and her husband Joseph of Oakham; his son, James M. Beliveau of Springfield, VT; two cherished grandchildren, Grace and Chiara Manna; two brothers, Philip Beliveau of Annandale, VA and Neil Beliveau of Framingham; two sisters, Gale Carey of Durham, NH and Jean Wons of Wakefield, NH; many nephews and nieces. James, better known as Jim, was a born athlete playing varsity basketball, baseball and football. Jim was voted "Most Handsome," by his 1964 classmates at Natick High. However, his good looks never defined who he was. He attended UMass Boston and graduated from Boston State College where he earned a degree in physics and mathematics. Jim worked in marketing and finance at Digital Equipment Corp. for 20 years. Jim was a trained EMT. His last job was providing security for prison inmates in the hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jim's family from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, October 12, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., HOLDEN, followed by a remembrance service honoring his life at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dismas House Worcester-Oakham, P.O. Box 30125, Worcester, MA 01603, www.dismasisfamily.org To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com Miles Funeral Home 1158 Main Street Holden, MA 01520 www.milesfuneralhome.com
