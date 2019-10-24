Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES BENAGES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES BENAGES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES BENAGES Obituary
BENAGES, James Of Wellesley, October 22, 2019. One can summarize a life like Jim Benages' by simply saying that Jim both loved and was well-loved. At work, in retirement, at play, with family, with friends, the big guy was friend to all, so many he couldn't remember all the names, so he mostly called folks "Buddy" or "Big Guy" or "Sweetheart." Born in Cuba, he immigrated to Chicago to escape the Castro regime. In college, Jim played defense for the Fighting Illini (memorably playing at the Rose Bowl) and loved to share his immense knowledge of sports with his many friends. He worked for decades in the Federal Government, managing offices enforcing pension and benefit laws, passionately advocating for worker participants before retiring 11 years ago. He loved dearly and was immensely proud of his two children, Jim (Denise) of Chicago and Serena of Wellesley, and grandson Jimmy of Chicago who loved him back just as deeply. In addition to his children and grandson, Jim leaves behind his devoted and adored wife Tamara, three beloved "little" brothers John (Kathy) of Chicago, Frank (Lisa) of Michigan and Michael of Florida, and many much-loved in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews throughout Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, and Maryland. And friends everywhere. Jim leaves us with wonderful memories which sustain us in our grief. Jim preferred our having a remembrance once our initial grief passes, so celebrations of his life and friendships will be scheduled for both Chicago and Wellesley in the future. In lieu of flowers, Jim would want you to donate to a charity with meaning to you and to sing off-key to a little Otis Redding. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now