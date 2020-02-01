Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
850 Washington St.
Braintree, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES O'SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES BERNARD O'SULLIVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES BERNARD O'SULLIVAN Obituary
O'SULLIVAN, James Bernard "Jim" Of Braintree, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 90. He was the devoted husband to the late Christina (Hunt) O'Sullivan, to whom he was married for 56 years.

Born in Marlborough, MA to JJ and Charlotte O'Sullivan, Jim grew up in Boston, graduating from Boston College High School in 1947. After graduation, Jim began his career at Pray's Furniture and Goodyear Tire Company before starting his own athletic flooring business.

Jim was a very sociable person with a big personality. He spent time with many friends and family in Braintree, Newport, RI and West Palm Beach, FL.

Jim is survived by his son, James, Jr. and his wife Melise of Needham, MA, and his daughter, Sheila of Boston, MA. He is missed by his grandchildren, Greg and his wife Jessica, Catie and Will O'Sullivan and his nephews and constant companions Stephen and Matt Cahill. In addition, Jim is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visiting Hours will be Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE followed by a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 850 Washington St. in Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Jim's memory to Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Blvd., Boston, MA 02125, www.bchigh.edu/give or to the Greater Boston Boys & Girls Clubs, 200 High St., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02110, www.bgcb.org/donate-now

For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -