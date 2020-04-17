Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES BOYD "JIMMY" PALINGO

JAMES BOYD "JIMMY" PALINGO Obituary
PALINGO, James Boyd "Jimmy" Of Dorchester, passed away on April 15, 2020. Beloved son of the late James Palingo & Betty (Boyd) Palingo. Loving brother of Diane (Palingo) Molle and her late husband Alexander Molle, Sr. & Richard Palingo. Adoring uncle of Alexander Molle & his wife Cheryl, Christopher Molle & his wife Elizabeth, and Kimberly Molle. Cherished great-uncle of Leah (Molle) McLaughlin & her husband Marc McLaughlin, and their son Maddox, Alexander Molle, III, Karissa Molle, and Antonio Molle. Longtime friend of Carol (Mattaliano) Rennie of Florida. Also survived by many loving relatives in the Boyd and Palingo families. James was a very joyful and loving person. He was beloved by his friends and family because his love never wavered and he miraculously was never angry at anyone. We are confident he is with the Lord. Due to the current health crisis, Services will remain private. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. Interment in St. Michael Cemetery. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
