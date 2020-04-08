Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES BRENDAN DEMPSEY Jr.


1937 - 2020
JAMES BRENDAN DEMPSEY Jr. Obituary
DEMPSEY, James Brendan Jr. Of Waltham, 82, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife Rita (Leone); his son James Dempsey and his wife Cheryl of Waltham and her son Joshua Clarke; and his daughter Lynne Dempsey. He is also survived by many relatives and friends. Jim battled Parkinson's Disease for the past 15 years and the family is thankful for all of the time they had with him. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings, the Funeral Service and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Jim's name may be made to: Parkinson's Foundation: www.parkinson.org or to : MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
