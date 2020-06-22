Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JAMES BREWSTER


1950 - 2020
JAMES BREWSTER Obituary
BREWSTER, James Age 69, of Amesbury, MA, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Quincy, MA on September 12, 1950, son of the late Donald C. and Ann Marie (Joyce) Brewster.

Jim was a graduate of Wilmington High School, class of 1968. He excelled in all 3 varsity sports, baseball, football and hockey, and went to Boston University on a hockey scholarship.

He followed in his father's footsteps at Dead River Company and built a successful career in the oil industry throughout his life.

On November 8, 2014, he was inducted in the Wilmington Athletic Hall of Fame, which was an exciting and deserving day for him.

In his spare time, he loved boating on the Merrimac River and Lake Winnipesaukee. He had a passion for taking photos of eagles and sunsets. He very much loved having fun spending time with family and friends and going on road trips to NASCAR races. He was a devoted grandfather who loved watching his grandchildren play sports. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen F. (Carter) Brewster, 4 children, Christine Brewster of NH, Kelly Riley of MA, Robert Brewster and his wife Karen of FL and Jessica Brewster of NH, 6 grandchildren, Karen Riley and Jarred Riley of MA, Matthew Desfosses, Tyler Desfosses, Minot DiLorenzo, III and Hunter DiLorenzo of NH, his great-granddaughter, Adeline Desfosses of NH, 3 sisters, Donna Stewart, Ann Dostie and her husband Jerry of FL and Laura Burns and her husband Scott of NH, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close family friends.

Private Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, GLOUCESTER, MA. For online condolences, please visit: www.greelyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020
