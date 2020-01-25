|
|
BURGGREN, James "Jimmy" Of Malden, age 56, on January 23rd. Born in Malden to Francis (deceased) and Joan (Connors) Burggren, Jim was the second youngest of their five children. Jim is survived by his four brothers and their spouses: Kevin and Penny of Ware, MA, Michael of Boston, MA, David of Malden, MA, John and Colleen of Torrington, CT. Jim treasured his nieces and nephews, Conor and Makayla (deceased) of Ware, MA, and John, Billy and Michael of Torrington, CT. Jim very much loved his family. He also enjoyed woodwork, where he created exceptional walking canes. Target shooting and bass fishing were other passions. Jim was a proud, lifelong resident of Malden. He had innumerable friends. Throughout his life, Jim brought smiles to all around him. The family extends its gratitude to all of those who provided care and comfort to Jim. Your condolences are very much appreciated. Jim will be missed but never forgotten. A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Jim's life will be planned for Spring 2020.
View the online memorial for James "Jimmy" BURGGREN
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020