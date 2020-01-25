Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES BURGGREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES "JIMMY" BURGGREN


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES "JIMMY" BURGGREN Obituary
BURGGREN, James "Jimmy" Of Malden, age 56, on January 23rd. Born in Malden to Francis (deceased) and Joan (Connors) Burggren, Jim was the second youngest of their five children. Jim is survived by his four brothers and their spouses: Kevin and Penny of Ware, MA, Michael of Boston, MA, David of Malden, MA, John and Colleen of Torrington, CT. Jim treasured his nieces and nephews, Conor and Makayla (deceased) of Ware, MA, and John, Billy and Michael of Torrington, CT. Jim very much loved his family. He also enjoyed woodwork, where he created exceptional walking canes. Target shooting and bass fishing were other passions. Jim was a proud, lifelong resident of Malden. He had innumerable friends. Throughout his life, Jim brought smiles to all around him. The family extends its gratitude to all of those who provided care and comfort to Jim. Your condolences are very much appreciated. Jim will be missed but never forgotten. A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Jim's life will be planned for Spring 2020.

View the online memorial for James "Jimmy" BURGGREN
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -