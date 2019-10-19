|
|
BUTLER, James Of Winthrop, and formerly of Quincy, passed away at home on October 15, 2019. He was 60 years old. Dear son of Elizabeth (Goldie) of Rowley and the late Thomas Butler. Former husband of Nancy (Costa) and father of Paul Butler of Arlington and Sarah Butler of Everett. Brother of Thomas Butler of West Barnstable, Anne Harrington of ME and Christopher Butler of Rowley. Grandfather of Vincent Allen and Ariel Butler. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Memorial Mass in the Holy Rosary Church, 993 Shirley St., Winthrop, on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM. www.caggianofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for James BUTLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019