ABARE, James C. In Loving Memory James C. Abare, age 86, of Salem, New Hampshire, passed away on Saturday, February 29th peacefully, with family and friends by his side. Jack was born in Lynn, Massachusetts to Maurice and Melvina Abare. He had a modest upbringing, growing up with two sisters. He attended Lynn English High School, graduating in 1953. All of his friends at Lynn English knew him as 'Jackie.' Jack graduated from Norwich University in 1957 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. Norwich University would turn out to have a significant influence on his life and legacy. His senior year, he married his high school sweetheart, Lona St. Cyr. Jack and Lona were married for 61 years. Following his graduation at Norwich, he entered the US Army as a Second Lieutenant and went to the Armor School at Fort Knox. Afterwards, he would serve in the National Guard for 9 years. Jack and Lona primarily lived in Boxford, Massachusetts for most of their married life. Jack later became a resident of Salem, New Hampshire. Jack touched the lives of many people through his many activities that he funded and nurtured over the years. Known as "Mr. Norwich" for his constant admiration and dedication to all things Norwich, he spent his wealth and time spreading the great values the University represents. Jack left an indelible memory on the minds of thousands of young men/women throughout his life. One example of his effect on hundreds of Norwich University Corp students was the "Abare Family Rook Dining Out" event, started in 1985, focused on giving pause to these kids in their first challenging weeks of rookdom to come to the farm to laugh, to rest, to eat, to breathe. He had many kids that came up to him years after, at a restaurant or at a sporting event, who told him and Lona, "That day at the farm got me through when I wanted to quit. I stayed at Norwich because of the Abare Family Rook Dining Out." In addition, Jack hosted the annual Dean's List Dinner, or as Jack always referred to it, the "Smart Kids' Dinner," a two-way commitment he made with each rook: "Get on the Dean's List for your first semester, and I'll reward you with a steak dinner." As part of his legacy, Jack started the Abare Family Scholarship, allowing one student to go to Norwich tuition-free annually. This last fall, 2019, Jack's name was inscribed on the Bicentennial Stairs, which was a special tribute to his longtime love of Norwich, his involvement on virtually every board committee opportunity that Norwich presented to him. While Jack received several alumni awards and held several board positions throughout the years, the Bicentennial Stairs Tribute was his proudest moment at Norwich. Jack once wrote a letter to a friend telling them that his blood runs Maroon and Gold, the colors of Norwich University. Jack started his first business in 1964 with a plastic machining business and die cutting business. Jack enjoyed business as a point of conversation, and in his profession. Overall, in his lifetime, he started 8 different businesses, all still successful today. Two of these businesses are still run today by sons David and Mark, respectively. Combined, these two businesses employ over 100 people today. Jack was a Sergeant in the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company (AHAC) of Boston and a lifetime member for over 40 years. He was a former Trustee for Hyde School in Bath, Maine, Trustee for Newman Prep in Boston, a member of the Lynn English High School Reunion Committee, and the class agent for the NU Class of 1957. During Jack's spare time, he could be found at his farm on his tractor or on his four wheeler. He was happiest when the farm was full of friends or family. Jack will be remembered as an altruistic person who was very generous with his time, wealth, and influence. This generosity was marked by random acts of kindness and striking generosity. Jack will forever be a part of the countless landmarks, and buildings around the Norwich University campus that his generous donations helped fund. Jack was widely known around the Merrimack Valley for his social nature, ambition, and creativity. Jack and Lona entertained their friends at their beloved farm in Northfield, Vermont - true to their social nature. He was predeceased by his wife, Lona, of 61 years. He leaves behind the following family: John Abare and his wife Denita of Reno, NV, Paul Abare and his significant other Susan Langley of Northfield, VT, David Abare and his wife Kimberly of Salem, NH, and Mark Abare and his significant other Annette McLean of Haverhill, MA. In addition, Jack leaves behind his grandchildren: Samantha and her husband Travis of Hebron, NH, Tabitha Abare of Ocala, FL, Vanessa, and her husband Rex Barton of Sparks, NV, Rachel and her husband Christian Rezza of Reno, NV, James Abare of Amesbury, MA, David Abare of Pelham, NH and Garrett Abare of Salem, NH. Jack also leaves great-grandchildren Mika Austin, Kelton Austin, Nickolas Delano and Lennox Delano. Visiting Hours: Family and friends may Call on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 PM at the Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley St., METHUEN. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Lucy's Church, 254 Merrimack St., Methuen. A Burial will take place at a later date. Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street Methuen, MA 01844
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020