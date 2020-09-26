CAMERON, James C. Of Medford, September 23. Beloved husband of Teresa C. (Capone) Cameron. Loving and proud father of Giovanna Cameron. Devoted son of Arthur W. Cameron and Janet C. Leggett and her late husband Colin. Dear brother of David Cameron and his wife Waldina and Arthur Cameron and his wife Courtney. Dear son-in-law of Jerry and Giovanna Capone. Brother-in-law of Anita DiFazio and her husband Joe, Frank Capone and his wife Emilia. Loving uncle to Matthew, Kailey, Skylar, Harper, Finnleigh, and the late Andrew Cameron; Joseph, Julia and Jeffrey DiFazio; Francesco, Celia, Felicia and Celina Capone. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, September 30th, at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, from 8-9:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant Street, Malden, at 10 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Please follow social distancing protocols while attending services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in James' name to the Malden YMCA, 99 Dartmouth St., Malden, MA 02148. To leave a message of condolence visitwww.dellorusso.net
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington