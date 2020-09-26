1/
JAMES C. CAMERON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMERON, James C. Of Medford, September 23. Beloved husband of Teresa C. (Capone) Cameron. Loving and proud father of Giovanna Cameron. Devoted son of Arthur W. Cameron and Janet C. Leggett and her late husband Colin. Dear brother of David Cameron and his wife Waldina and Arthur Cameron and his wife Courtney. Dear son-in-law of Jerry and Giovanna Capone. Brother-in-law of Anita DiFazio and her husband Joe, Frank Capone and his wife Emilia. Loving uncle to Matthew, Kailey, Skylar, Harper, Finnleigh, and the late Andrew Cameron; Joseph, Julia and Jeffrey DiFazio; Francesco, Celia, Felicia and Celina Capone. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, September 30th, at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, from 8-9:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant Street, Malden, at 10 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Please follow social distancing protocols while attending services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in James' name to the Malden YMCA, 99 Dartmouth St., Malden, MA 02148. To leave a message of condolence visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved