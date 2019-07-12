Boston Globe Obituaries
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Church
44 School Street
Quincy, MA
View Map
HANLON, James C. Age 93, of Scituate, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

James was born in Boston to the late William and Hanora (O'Sullivan) Hanlon. Raised in Forest Hills, he was a graduate of Roslindale High School and had lived in Scituate for thirty-nine years, previously in Quincy for many years.

He was employed as a union carpenter and was a proud member of Local 33 for seventy years.

Jim was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Navy as a Motor Machinist Mate 2/c aboard the U.S.S. LCI (L) 519 in the Asiatic/Pacific Theatre. He received the World War II Victory Medal, the Asiatic/Pacific Theatre Medal (2 stars), and the Philippine Liberation Medal (1 star).

He enjoyed gardening, boating, the ocean, and Cape Cod. Jim was also an avid Boston sports fan. Most of all, he was dedicated to his family and especially to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-two years of the late Helen M. (Sullivan) Hanlon. Devoted father of Gail M. McLarnon and her husband Harold of Alexandria, VA, James C. Hanlon, Jr. and his wife Diane of Braintree, and Paul J. Hanlon and his wife Marie of Rockland. Loving grandfather of Kelly M. McLarnon, Kristina M. Kippenhan and her husband Paul, James F. Hanlon and his wife Jennifer, Daniel P. Hanlon and his wife Kalie, and the late Michael J. McLarnon. He was the cherished great-grandfather of ten great-grandchildren. The last of five siblings, Jim is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY, Tuesday, July 16th at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the funeral home Monday 5 - 8 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Scituate.

For those who wish, donations in Jim's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

617-472-6344.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 13, 2019
