MAGNO, James C. Age 82, of Melrose, formerly of Everett, passed away peacefully at the Life Care Center of Stoneham on April 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan M. (Ferraro) Magno. Devoted father of Lisa M. McCormack and husband Christopher and the late Jimmy C. Magno and his surviving wife Mel Lisa. Cherished grandfather of C.J. McCormack, DMD and fiancée Julia Song, Drew McCormack, Blade Magno and Axel Magno. Dear brother of the late Marino Magno and Celia Giardino. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Parkinson's Fitness, 46 Brittania Circle, Salem, MA 01970. In accordance with the CDC, MA Dept. of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be privately held. Family and friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life at a later date. For online guestbook, please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020