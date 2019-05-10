|
|
McCAULEY, James C. Age 89, of Bolton, formerly of Grand Island, NY, and Mansfield, May 7, 2019. Husband of the late Marilyn H. (Wenzel) McCauley. Father of Mary Ellen Shelzi and her husband Louis of Orange, NH, Jennifer L. Stern and her husband Derek of Barrington, RI, and Christopher M. McCauley and his wife Marcy Burt McCauley of Sterling. Brother of Muriel Buck and her husband Roger of Newport, RI. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 15th, at 10:00 A.M., in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial with military honors will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, May 14th, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. Those wishing, may remember James with a donation in his memory made to the Bolton Senior Center, 600 Main St., Bolton, MA 01740. www.fosbolton.org For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019