JAMES C. "JAY" RAE III
RAE, James C. III "Jay" Age 73, died September 25, 2020 from complications related to Alzheimer's disease. After a long battle with the disease, Jay died peacefully in his sleep at The Brennity at Tradition in Port St. Lucie, FL. He leaves his wife, Sandra (Vasold) Rae, sister Stephanie Church, daughter Jennifer Burns, sons James (Beth) Rae, Jr., Charles (Michelle) Rae, Michael (Katie) Rae, grandchildren Bailey, Matthew, Claire, Georgia, Michael, Isla and Jacob, niece Amanda Church and nephew Andrew (Erin) Church, sisters-in-law Linda (Jerry) Walker, Rachel (Craig) Anderson and brother-in-law Herbert (Sheila) Vasold. Visiting hours at the Dockray and Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., Canton, Thursday, October 1st from 4:00-7:00 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Friday morning. October 2nd at 10:30 am. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Port St. Lucie, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Treasure Coast Hospice at https://www.treasurehealth.org/292/Donate or to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
OCT
2
Interment
10:30 AM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
