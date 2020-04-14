|
|
SANDISON, James C. Of Ayer, MA, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Marilyn (Holbrook) Sandison of Ayer, MA, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter, Joy (Sandison), Tony, and Bella Fernandes of Chelmsford, MA, son, Jeffrey Sandison of Ayer, MA, and grandniece, Arianna McLernon. Jim (Skip) was born on July 23, 1946 in Cambridge, MA, the son of the late James and Maryalice (Toohey) Sandison and grew up in Waltham, MA with his parents and younger brother, David Sandison (deceased). He was a resident of Andover, MA for 33 years where he raised his family before moving to Ayer, MA six years ago. Skip served in the Navy as Signal Man and then attended Dean Junior College, Northeastern University and Suffolk University where he earned his MBA. He worked at RCA, Inforex, and Digital Equipment Corp. for over 25 years in finance management where he enjoyed world travel opportunities and longtime friendships. At the young age of 49, Skip survived a stroke which led him to many fulfilling years of volunteer work at Spaulding Rehab, Boston/Charlestown and Lazarus House, Lawrence. He was also involved with both the aphasia education/research program at Boston University and the American Stroke Association. He loved sports – he enjoyed skiing, golfing and playing baseball throughout his life. He was a huge fan of the Red Sox and the biggest fan of his children, always supporting and never missing any of Jeff's hockey games or Joy's marathons. He also enjoyed coaching their soccer, softball and baseball teams. Skip had a wonderful circle of friends and family whom he loved whole-heartedly, and they will all miss him dearly. Visiting Hours: The family is planning a Celebration of Life for Skip in July. Arrangements to be coordinated by Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD, MA. Chelmsfordfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for James C. SANDISON
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020