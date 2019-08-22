|
|
SUGRUE, James C. Of Medford, formerly of Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland, August 21st. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Nora Sugrue. Dear brother of Bridget "Bridie" O'Sullivan and her husband Michael of Medford, Mary Sheehy and her husband John of New Jersey and the late Angela Sugrue and Maurice Sugrue. Loving uncle of Michael O'Sullivan and his wife Marilyn of Gloucester, Joseph O'Sullivan and his wife Pam of Mountain View, CA and Amy Goyette and her husband Kevin of Westborough. He is also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews. James was born and raised in Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland. He has been a resident of Medford since 1964. He and his family also owned a home on Lewis Bay in West Yarmouth for many years. James worked as a carpentry supervisor at University Hospital in Boston for over 30 years. He was an active communicant at St. Joseph Parish in Medford, a lover of animals and an avid reader. James was devoted to his family. He was a loving brother and a doting uncle. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Tuesday, August 27 from 10-11 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 114 High St., Medford, at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02471. www.bostoncatholic.org. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486, breslinfuneralhome.com Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019