WALSH, James C. "Gaucho" Of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, passed away suddenly on April 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy M. (McKenna) Walsh. Loving father of James C. Walsh, Jr. & his wife Jane of Weymouth. Dear son of the late Honorable Joseph B. & Catherine (Manning) Walsh. Cherished brother of Brian C. (Maureen) of Whitman, Joseph and Christopher of Dorchester, Robert (Rose) of Norfolk, and Stephen (Holly) of Pembroke. Caring brother-in-law of George and Brian McKenna of Dorchester, Thomas (Betty-Ann), James, and John of Weymouth, Elaine O'Connor (Charles), Carol Sullivan (John), and Patrice Hanlon (Michael) of Marshfield, Marianne Kelley (Francis) of Milton, and Stephen McKenna (Debbie) of Randolph. Loving son-in-law of Anne McKenna & the late George McKenna. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Proud member of Local #589. Longtime employee of the MBTA & MCCA. Due to the current health crisis, Visitations and Funeral Service will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to the . Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2020