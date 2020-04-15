Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES C. "GAUCHO" WALSH

JAMES C. "GAUCHO" WALSH Obituary
WALSH, James C. "Gaucho" Of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, passed away suddenly on April 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy M. (McKenna) Walsh. Loving father of James C. Walsh, Jr. & his wife Jane of Weymouth. Dear son of the late Honorable Joseph B. & Catherine (Manning) Walsh. Cherished brother of Brian C. (Maureen) of Whitman, Joseph and Christopher of Dorchester, Robert (Rose) of Norfolk, and Stephen (Holly) of Pembroke. Caring brother-in-law of George and Brian McKenna of Dorchester, Thomas (Betty-Ann), James, and John of Weymouth, Elaine O'Connor (Charles), Carol Sullivan (John), and Patrice Hanlon (Michael) of Marshfield, Marianne Kelley (Francis) of Milton, and Stephen McKenna (Debbie) of Randolph. Loving son-in-law of Anne McKenna & the late George McKenna. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Proud member of Local #589. Longtime employee of the MBTA & MCCA. Due to the current health crisis, Visitations and Funeral Service will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to the . Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2020
