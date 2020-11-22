1/1
JAMES CALABRESE
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CALABRESE, James Age 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by the comfort of his loving family on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home in Foxborough. He was the son of the late Tony and Theresa (Cronin) Calabrese. Jim was born on January 23, 1946 in Cambridge. He was a graduate of Cambridge High School. He married his wife, Patricia (Leonard), on September 9, 1967 at St. Mary's Church in Dedham. Jim was the President and owner of Nabson, Inc. He loved his work and started his company in his home before expanding to Taunton. He and his wife enjoyed going to Foxwoods and Plainridge Casinos. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Loving husband of Patricia (Leonard) Calabrese. Devoted father of Greg Calabrese and his wife Rachel of Foxborough and Sandra Calabrese of Foxborough. Gampy to Victoria, Sadie, Elizabeth, Jamie, Stephen and Lucy. Brother of the late Thomas Calabrese. Funeral arrangements are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in FOXBOROUGH. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Confikids, PO Box 72, Foxborough, MA 02035. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508 543-5471


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved