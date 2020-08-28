McKELVEY, James Charles III Of Sudbury, MA, died peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Overlook nursing facility in Charlton, MA. He was 92 years old. Mr. McKelvey was born August 16, 1928 in Bridgeport, CT, to James C. McKelvey and Marie G. Campana McKelvey.
James was a 1946 graduate of the first four-year graduating class of Fairfield Preparatory school, and attended St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, CT and at St. Bernard Seminary in Rochester, NY. He earned an MA from Fairfield University and also completed graduate study at Columbia University. James was a secondary education teacher in Bridgeport and Westport, CT and an educational administrator at high schools in CT, MA, and NY. He taught at Dover, NH High School until his retirement in 1999.
James was predeceased by his brother Leroy McKelvey. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol, and his six children, James McKelvey and partner Deb Cebulski of Westborough, MA; Kevin McKelvey and wife Jane of Singapore; Karen McKelvey and partner David Channell of Stafford Springs, CT; Terrence McKelvey and wife Erica Krasovic of Erie, PA; Maureen McKelvey and husband Todd Hanna of Seattle, WA, and Patrick McKelvey and wife Jill of Ashland, MA; granddaughters Shannon and Alison McKelvey of Ashland, MA, as well as sister-in-law Angela McKelvey of Stratford, CT; nieces Jeannie Nolte and Paula Shaffer, and nephew Peter McKelvey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic church in Sudbury, on Wednesday, September 2. Interment with military honors will follow at Wadsworth Cemetery in Sudbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
.
For online guestbook, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons
Home of Memorial Tribute
656 Boston Post Road/Route 20
Sudbury, MA 01776