WOODS, James Christopher Died July 25, 2020 with his loving wife, Nancy Ryan Woods, by his side. He attended St. Mary's school for the deaf in Buffalo, NY, Union City High School, in Union City, PA Class of '56, University of Rochester, graduating as outstanding political scientist graduate of 1961. He graduated from Episcopal Divinity School in 1964 and was ordained in the Diocese of Rochester. He served as rector St. John's, Phelps, NY, then from 1967 as Assistant at Christ Church, Hornell, NY and Chaplain at Alfred University, and Alfred State. He studied Sociology at Syracuse University from 1969. From 1972, he was assistant professor of Sociology at Keuka College until 1976, when he took the position of Rector at St. Peters Anglican Church in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where he served until 1978, when he became Archdeacon and Rector of Christ Church, Selkirk (Manitoba). Following his service in the Anglican Church of Canada, he returned the Episcopal Church of the U.S., serving as Rector at Trinity Episcopal Church in Melrose, MA from 1982-1999. He retired early to Toms River, NJ due to acoustic neuroma deafness. His last residence was Buckingham's Choice, Frederick, MD, where he lived with his loving wife of 58 years, whom he cherished and adored. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his children and grandchildren: Jennifer Woods and husband Coty (children Kelsy and Arin Alston, and grandson Malakai James Woods), Craig Woods and wife Laura (children Hannah, Megan and Bridget), Keith Woods and Deborah (children Miriam and Jonah Woods), and Katherine and husband Mama (children Asanatou and Awa). He was predeceased by his son, Keith Daniel, in 2013. He had a lifelong passion for politics, theology, and sociology, as well as the outdoors, and his actions embodied his beliefs. He was a delegate to the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago. His children gifted him a yellow kayak, which he and Nancy enjoyed in retirement. He spent considerable time camping and hiking and challenged his children to join him in the 4,000 footer club during their time in New England. Nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his family in the great outdoors. He built a teardrop trailer painted schoolhouse yellow and named the "Snuggle Inn," and he traveled with Nancy from Newfoundland to Florida, Vancouver Island to California, Colorado to Mexico, catching as many National Parks as possible. His father, Stuart Ingles, was a repairman on the Union Railroad in Union, PA, instilling in Jim a lifelong interest in railroads. His grandfather was a coal miner from Lonaconing, MD, where the family settled after immigrating from Keady, Ireland in 1876. His great-great-grandfather was born in Keady, Ireland in 1846. The family requests donations, in lieu of flowers, to support research through the Acoustic Neuroma Association, in memory of James C. Woods, at www.ANAUSA.org
or Acoustic Neuroma Association, 600 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 108, Cumming, GA 30041. Jim will be sorely missed for his humor, enthusiasm for life and his faith.