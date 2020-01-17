|
CLARK, James Clinton Sr. Of Mattapan, January 13, 2020. Tireless community activist and a champion for people. Beloved husband of Dolores I. Clark of Mattapan. Dear father of Lisa Harvin and her husband Durant of Ellicott City, MD, James C. Clark, II and his wife Sandra of Boston and Abdullah Galloway and his partner Shatera Battles of Boston. He is survived by 15 grandchildren, extended family and a host of friends. Funeral Service Tuesday at 11 AM at the Eliot Church of Roxbury, 120 Walnut Ave., Roxbury. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Memorial donations may be made to the Eliot Church of Roxbury, Dogan Scholarship Committee, Jim Clark Scholarship Fund. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message, visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020