COLEMAN, James D. Jim Coleman died early on the morning of October 1, following a long illness of his heart. He leaves his wife and companion of 45 years, Sally Foskett, and two daughters, Caroline Coleman Mann (W. Anthony) of Somerville, MA and Nancy Jean Coleman of Lafayette, IN and their mother, Catherine A. Coleman of Somerville, MA. Jim's younger brother Butler died in 1987. Jim was raised in Wiscasset and Brunswick, ME, and in Exeter, NH. He graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy and Dartmouth College, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked in the textbook division of Houghton Mifflin Company. Jim enjoyed walking and reading. In his later years, he walked at the Frog Pond, in Newburyport, where he made friends with many people and dogs. Jim was a good and honest man. His most enduring characteristic was his kindness. Funeral arrangements are private. Donations in Jim's name can be made to Elara Hospice Foundation, 12 Kent Way, Suite 210, Byfield, MA 01922. Arrangements by Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, NEWBURYPORT.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store