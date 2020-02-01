|
MARINO, James D. "Jim" Age 89, of Mendon, formerly of Framingham, died peacefully on January 24, 2020 at his winter residence in Florida. Beloved and devoted husband for 64 years of Joan (Edgar) Marino of Mendon, formerly of Framingham. Loving father of Donna Marino Foster and her husband William Foster of Blackstone, Deborah Marino Cavalieri and her husband Ronald Cavalieri of Marlborough, Cheryl Marino-Page and her partner Randall Crosby of Blackstone and Catherine Marino and her partner Brian Hickey of Westborough. Brother of Elizabeth Hedden of Whitinsville and Evelyn Picard of Framingham. Jim also leaves his cherished 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and was the uncle to 5 nieces and 3 nephews. He always put family first in whatever he did. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), WAYLAND. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main Street (Rt. 27), Wayland on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 am for Jim's Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Jim's memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave., Ste. 2, Framingham, MA 01702 or to the . For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020