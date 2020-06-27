Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES D. RILEY Obituary
RILEY, James D. Of Needham, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on June 25th. Beloved and adored husband for 39 years of Linda (Caiazzo), proud and loving father of Michael, Bobby and his wife Hallie, and Mark Riley. Cherished "Pup" grandfather to Robert Riley and father to his "little girl" Molly, his beloved basset hound. Loving son of the late William and Claire Riley of Brookline. Loving brother to Jane Piatelli and her late husband Larry of Newburyport, Billy Riley and his wife Doreen Gallagher of West Roxbury, John Riley and his husband Greg Norek of Brookline and Jill Cullinane and her husband Paul of Walpole. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Jimmy served his native Brookline, MA as a member of the Brookline Police Department for 32 years. Following retirement, Jim served as a crossing guard for the Town of Needham. He was a member of the father Daniel J. Kennedy Needham Knights of Columbus #1611. There was nothing in the world more important to Jimmy than his family. With Linda by his side, he regularly attended his boys' events and proudly told everyone about, "my three sons", and all their accomplishments. After warmly welcoming Hallie into the family as his daughter, his most recent joy was spending time with his Grandson Robert. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Tuesday, June 30th from 3pm to 7pm. Proper COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect including proper social distancing and all attendees must wear a mask. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Saint Joseph Church on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery Needham. A Memorial Mass and public celebration of Jimmy's life will be held at a later date when the current restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jimmy's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the 100 Club of Massachusetts, 17 Gloucester St., Boston, MA 02115. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Jimmy, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
