SHAER, James D. "Jim" Of Melrose, was known to many as a person dedicated to the greater good in his community and nation - and as a devoted family man. He consistently reached such heights in daily life and his 40-year career in public policy and service, government relations and media. Jim died February 1st. He was 61.
Jim is survived by his wife of 26 years, Nancy (Tine) Shaer. Together, they traveled to Alaska, the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the Caribbean and on baseball excursions. They presided over dozens of gatherings in their welcoming home. The highlight of Jim's professional life was his 12 years on the staff of United States Senator John Kerry.
Born August 27, 1958 to Domit J. and Eva N. Shaer of Agawam/Feeding Hills, Jim is survived by siblings Annmarie of Springfield, Dr. Catherine M. (Dr. Victor Sank) of Rockville, MD, Joseph D. (Rainbow) of Agawam/Feeding Hills, his twin Thomas G. (Lisa Shelnitz) of Chicago, IL and John N. (Lynne) of Rockville, MD. He also leaves nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
This was a man who humbly yet strongly impacted others. Jim had a great sense of humor and enjoyed simple things. He will be dearly missed.
Family and friends will gather Thursday, February 6th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE www.gatelyfh.com A Mass celebrating Jim's life will be held at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, on Friday, February 7th at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Lakeside Cemetery, 501 North Ave., Wakefield.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Smile Train my.smiletrain.org/login
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020