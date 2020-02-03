Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
Lakeside Cemetery
North Ave.
Wakefiield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES SHAER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES D. SHAER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES D. SHAER Obituary
SHAER, James D. "Jim" Of Melrose, was known to many as a person dedicated to the greater good in his community and nation - and as a devoted family man. He consistently reached such heights in daily life and his 40-year career in public policy and service, government relations and media. Jim died February 1st. He was 61.

Jim is survived by his wife of 26 years, Nancy (Tine) Shaer. Together, they traveled to Alaska, the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the Caribbean and on baseball excursions. They presided over dozens of gatherings in their welcoming home. The highlight of Jim's professional life was his 12 years on the staff of United States Senator John Kerry.

Born August 27, 1958 to Domit J. and Eva N. Shaer of Agawam/Feeding Hills, Jim is survived by siblings Annmarie of Springfield, Dr. Catherine M. (Dr. Victor Sank) of Rockville, MD, Joseph D. (Rainbow) of Agawam/Feeding Hills, his twin Thomas G. (Lisa Shelnitz) of Chicago, IL and John N. (Lynne) of Rockville, MD. He also leaves nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

This was a man who humbly yet strongly impacted others. Jim had a great sense of humor and enjoyed simple things. He will be dearly missed.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, February 6th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE www.gatelyfh.com A Mass celebrating Jim's life will be held at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, on Friday, February 7th at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Lakeside Cemetery, 501 North Ave., Wakefield.

Memorial contributions may be made to or Smile Train my.smiletrain.org/login
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -