TIGHE, James D. "Jay" Age 86, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on December 23, 2019. Jay was the beloved husband of Jeanette T. (Godfrey) Tighe, devoted father of Dana Tighe of Cambridge, Peter Tighe & wife Paula of Texas, Brian Tighe of Chelmsford and the late Kevin "Jake" Tighe, stepfather of Todd Davidson of Wilmington, Anna Davidson of Tewksbury and the late Gregory Davidson. Cherished son of the late Richard and Anna (Munroe) Tighe, dear brother of Patricia Gilligan of Wilmington. Jay is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Saturday, December 28th, for Visitation from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Jay's Life at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jay's memory may be made to Angel Flight NE, Lawrence Municipal Airport, 492 Sutton St., North Andover, MA 01845 or www.angelflightne.org NIchols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
