ZIESKE, James D. "Jim" PhD Of Wilmington, January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Ellen J. (Boardman) Zieske. Devoted brother of Kay Borg and her husband Butch of La Porte, IN, and Jane Isaacs and her husband George of Elburn, IL. Brother-in-law of Jerry Boardman, Bonnie Boardman, Jane Bronson, Susan Deslauriers, Paul Boardman, Sheila McCarthy, Jim Boardman and the late David Boardman. Cherished uncle of Adam Santos and many more loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Wednesday, January 22nd, at 10 a.m., followed by a Prayer Service beginning at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of James "Jim" D. Zieske can be made to the Schepens Eye Research Institute to support Cornea Research. Please make checks payable to Schepens Eye Research Institute, and mail to Schepens Eye Research Institute, c/o Development Office, 243 Charles St., Boston, MA 02114, or online at www.masseyeandear.org/online-donation-form or to the Of MA, RI, NH & VT, 85 Astor Ave., Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020