Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4476
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Zieske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. "Jim" Zieske

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. "Jim" Zieske Obituary
ZIESKE, James D. "Jim" PhD Of Wilmington, January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Ellen J. (Boardman) Zieske. Devoted brother of Kay Borg and her husband Butch of La Porte, IN, and Jane Isaacs and her husband George of Elburn, IL. Brother-in-law of Jerry Boardman, Bonnie Boardman, Jane Bronson, Susan Deslauriers, Paul Boardman, Sheila McCarthy, Jim Boardman and the late David Boardman. Cherished uncle of Adam Santos and many more loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Wednesday, January 22nd, at 10 a.m., followed by a Prayer Service beginning at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of James "Jim" D. Zieske can be made to the Schepens Eye Research Institute to support Cornea Research. Please make checks payable to Schepens Eye Research Institute, and mail to Schepens Eye Research Institute, c/o Development Office, 243 Charles St., Boston, MA 02114, or online at www.masseyeandear.org/online-donation-form or to the Of MA, RI, NH & VT, 85 Astor Ave., Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -