|
|
DONOVAN, James Age 90, of Dorchester, survived by his loving wife Irene McSweeney, died Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born December 18, 1929 to Timothy & Catherine, oldest of four, survived by Rose Drea, predeceased by Catherine and Mary. Survived by his four children, Julia Donovan, Laura Walsh & her husband John, Lawrence Donovan, & James Donovan & his wife Mary, predeceased by his son, Thomas Donovan. Survived six grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Christopher, Robert, Marissa & Daniel, four nieces & nephews, Fr. Michael Drea, Kristine Drea, Kevin Drea & Kathleen Sarnacchiaro & grandnephews, Timothy, Brendan & Anthony. Civil Engineer for 60 years at Fay, Spofford and Thorndike. Korean War Veteran. Friend & mentor to many. Private wake at Casper Funeral Home Monday, May 11, 2020. Burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery at noon. Donations in his memory to St. Ann's Church, Neponset. Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com for full obituary and guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020