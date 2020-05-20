|
DRAKE, James Dracopoulos From Medford, MA, passed away on May 5. Beloved soulmate and one true love of the late Elinor May (Silveira) Drake. Son of the late Charles, U.S. Army, WWI Veteran and the late Mary (Psyharis) Dracopoulos. He proudly worked as the Corporate Credit Manager for Marr Scaffolding Company in Boston. Even after his retirement, he closely followed the Marr Mirror to get updates on the company he so respected. Brother of William Dracopoulos of Portsmouth, NH, and his many nieces and nephews of the USA, Cancun, Mexico and Spain, all of whom he loved dearly. James was predeceased by his brothers George and Chris Dracopoulos, both of Malden, his sister Helen Pappas of Cancun, Mexico, his brother-in-law Louis Pappas, and his sisters-in-law: Mary Catherine, Terry Dracopoulos, and Mandy Dracopoulos. A private Burial was held on Saturday, May 16th. Funeral Services postponed due to Covid-19 and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 60 E. 56th Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10022. For additional information, please visit www.magliozzifuneralhome.com Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, Medford www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020