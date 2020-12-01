1/1
JAMES E. BYRNE
1944 - 2020
BYRNE, James E. Age 75, of Hanson, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. Jim fought a short but brave battle against glioblastoma. Jim was born on December 19, 1944, in Boston, to the late James E. and Virginia (MacNamara) Byrne of Boston. OFD, he relocated to Hanson when he married the love of his life, Terese A. (Montavon) Byrne. He graduated from Dorchester High School in 1962, and served in the Air Force Reserves. He was a proud member of IBEW 2222 where he dedicated more than 30 years as a telephone technician. He enjoyed his membership at the Sulmona Sports Association in the North End, the TWA in Aruba and the National Corvette Museum. He loved fast cars, sturdy trucks and fixing just about anything that needed it, and some things that didn't. If he wasn't meticulously maintaining his homes in Hanson and Bartlett, NH, you could find him, always with T, traveling the country and toasting their family & friends. He was predeceased by his son, James E. Byrne, on April 23, 2001. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Terese, and the loving Montavon family; their daughter Lee of Hanson, husband Richard S. Sentnor, their three children Allyson, Katelyn and William; his sister Barbara (Byrne) Byron of Norfolk and husband Walter; his daughter Lisa (McAuley) McManus of California, and her children; and many friends that feel like family. There will be no Calling Hours. A Service (streaming information to be provided) will be held at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart, 392 Hanover St., Hanover, MA on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial at Fern Hill Cemetery will follow the Mass. A celebration of life at a later date will be announced. Memorial donations may be made in memory of James E. Byrne to one of the following: The White Mountain Trail Collective https://secure.givelively.org/donate/white-mountain-trail-collective WMTC, PO Box 26, Ashland, NH 03217 or Hospice of the South Shore please go to https://southshorehealth.org/donate and select "Hospice of the South Shore;" 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. For directions and an online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com

Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Sacred Heart
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
