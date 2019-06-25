CAMPBELL, James E. Jr. James E. "Soupy" Campbell, 80, of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully in his home the morning of June 7th. Born in Revere, son of James, Sr. and Cathrine nee Lawrence. He was the middle child to older sister Mary and younger brother Gerald. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served as a petty officer on the USS Hammerberg DE 1015 until 1960. During Soupy's time in the service he met and fell in love with Dorothy LeClair. Jim is survived by Scott, Kelley and her husband Daniel Surago, Kerry and her husband Emanual Candido. His grandchildren James Candido and his fiancée Kelly, Alex and Dorothy Candido, Kyla and Liam Campbell. His brother Gerald and wife Linda, plus many nieces and nephews. Friend Kathy Smith, wife of the late Richard Smith his lifelong friend. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy and granddaughter Stephanie Marie. A Celebration of Jim's Life and graduation to glory will be held on Saturday, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be followed at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, 185 Lake Street in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue of Naples, Florida, or to Collier County Domestic Animal Services, Naples, Florida. Adopt don't shop!



