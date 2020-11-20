FITZGERALD, James E. Jr. Lifelong resident of Cambridge, passed peacefully at his home on November 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth O. (McNutt). Loving father of James, III and his wife Jane, Carol O'Connor and her husband Timothy, Thomas, Mark and his wife Holly, and Michael and his wife Michelle. Proud grandfather of James, IV, Sean, William, Jennifer, Aaron, Lindsey, Ryan, Matthew, Andrew, Michaela, and the late Kaitlin. Great-grandfather of Jayden and Jonathan James. Dear brother of Robert Fitzgerald and his wife Marie, and the late Alice Fitzgerald. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He proudly served the City of Cambridge and retired after 41 years on the Cambridge Fire Department. Late WWII Army veteran. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John's Church, on Friday, November 27th at 11AM. All attendees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Burial and Military Honors to follow in North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made in Jim's memory to St. John's Church. 2254 Mass Ave., North Cambridge, MA 02140. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
.