Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
841 East Broadway
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES FOWKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES E. FOWKES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES E. FOWKES Obituary
FOWKES, James E. Of South Boston, February 1, 2020. Loving son of the late John A. and Bessie (Dever) Fowkes. Devoted brother of Sr. Peggy Fowkes, SCN of KY, Maureen Tolson of Quincy, Eileen Crimmins of TX, Jerry of Quincy, Bernadette Moran of North Dartmouth, Richard of Weymouth and the late John, Robert, Dave and Paul. Also survived by 23 nieces and nephews, 29 grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Thursday, Feb. 6th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston on Friday, Feb. 7th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Jim was longtime CCD Director at St. Brigid Church, Past Chair and Secretary at Harbor Health Services Dorchester, member of Consumer Board for National Association of Community Health Center, Treasurer IATSE Local B4, member of the Citizens Bank Opera House. He also was an instructor at Notre Dame Education and recipient of the Archdiocese of Boston Annual Cheverus Award. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, PO Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048.

View the online memorial for James E. FOWKES
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -