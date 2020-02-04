|
FOWKES, James E. Of South Boston, February 1, 2020. Loving son of the late John A. and Bessie (Dever) Fowkes. Devoted brother of Sr. Peggy Fowkes, SCN of KY, Maureen Tolson of Quincy, Eileen Crimmins of TX, Jerry of Quincy, Bernadette Moran of North Dartmouth, Richard of Weymouth and the late John, Robert, Dave and Paul. Also survived by 23 nieces and nephews, 29 grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Thursday, Feb. 6th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston on Friday, Feb. 7th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Jim was longtime CCD Director at St. Brigid Church, Past Chair and Secretary at Harbor Health Services Dorchester, member of Consumer Board for National Association of Community Health Center, Treasurer IATSE Local B4, member of the Citizens Bank Opera House. He also was an instructor at Notre Dame Education and recipient of the Archdiocese of Boston Annual Cheverus Award. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, PO Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020