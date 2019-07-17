Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
19 Congress St.
Orange, MA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Anne's Cemetery
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES FREEHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES E. FREEHAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES E. FREEHAN Obituary
FREEHAN, James E. Age 88, formerly of Rhode Island, died July 16, 2019. Graduate of University of Rhode Island and US Air Force veteran. President of JEF Components, Inc. of Walpole and Medfield. Leaves wife of 65 years, Theresa (Mulhern); 5 children; 16 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; predeceased by sister, Virginia Routhier. Mass of Christian Burial July 26th, 10AM, St. Mary's Church, 19 Congress St., Orange, MA. Interment at 2PM at St. Anne's Cemetery, Cranston, RI. www.wittyfuneralhome.com Witty's Funeral Home 978-544-3160

View the online memorial for James E. FREEHAN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witty's Funeral Home
Download Now