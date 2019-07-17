|
|
FREEHAN, James E. Age 88, formerly of Rhode Island, died July 16, 2019. Graduate of University of Rhode Island and US Air Force veteran. President of JEF Components, Inc. of Walpole and Medfield. Leaves wife of 65 years, Theresa (Mulhern); 5 children; 16 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; predeceased by sister, Virginia Routhier. Mass of Christian Burial July 26th, 10AM, St. Mary's Church, 19 Congress St., Orange, MA. Interment at 2PM at St. Anne's Cemetery, Cranston, RI. www.wittyfuneralhome.com Witty's Funeral Home 978-544-3160
View the online memorial for James E. FREEHAN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019